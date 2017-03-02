Louis Theroux reveals docs on murder, opiates & sex trade

Louis Theroux has revealed his plans for three new documentaries: Murder in Milwaukee, Opiate City and Sex Trafficking Houston.

In an interview with the Independent, Theroux said: “I immerse myself in some of the most dysfunctional and disturbing aspects of American society. They combine hard-hitting actuality with intimate interviews.”

“I have been granted access to the police in several states; I’ve got to know the people affected by crime; and I’ve also spent time with the perpetrators of crime, with the idea of understanding the causes of it, both on a systemic level and also in a very personal way.”

The trilogy by the creator of last year's hit My Scientology Movie has been confirmed for release on BBC Two later this year, but no exact date has yet been announced.

Murder in Milwaukee unpacks the racial tensions surrounding two police shootings in the Wisconsin city. An investigation into the United State’s pulling back on over-prescribing drugs, and how this has contributed to a heroin epidemic opens up in Opiate City. Sex Trafficking Houston (a current working title) looks at the lives of sex workers, pimps and the police in the Texas capital, a huge hub for human trafficking.