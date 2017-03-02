Here’s another Netflix show that looks like Stranger Things

After the colossal success of last year’s The OA and Stranger Things, Netflix has announced another new sci-fi series. The show, titled Dark, sticks to the tried-and-tested themes of its predecessors; setting itself up as a supernatural story about vanishing children.

The minute-long trailer offers a teaser at the grim plot. Children, it seems, are mysterious disappearing in a small German town, with suggestions that they are being “swallowed by the earth.” We then see flashes of a car crash, sinister woodlands, and a field of dead sheep. “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers,” reads the official synopsis. “Their search for a culprit unearths a small town’s sins and secrets.”

The show, which is Netflix’s first German production, is part of a new $1.75 billion wave of European projects coming to the streaming service. Also on the way is Spanish period drama Las Chicas del Cable, and Italian crime thriller Suburra.

Dark is set to premiere on Netflix in Winter 2017. Watch the first trailer above.