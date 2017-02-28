Watch the first teaser for Bong Joon-ho’s Okja

After Snowpiercer’s considerable success, the second original Netflix film by visionary film director Bong Joon-ho – Okja – is highly anticipated. Produced by Brad Pitt, amongst others, Okja features a star-studded cast, with a mix of English speaking actors, including Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun, and Korean actors, such as Ahn Seo-hyun.

The film follows the story of a young girl named Mija (Seo-hyun), who risks everything to save her best friend – a creature somewhere between human and animal named Okja – from being kidnapped by a powerful, multi-national company run by Nancy Mirano (Swinton). Joon-ho has described Okja as “a very shy and introverted animal. It’s a unique animal that we’ve not seen before.”

Okja premieres on Netflix June 28. Watch the first trailer above.