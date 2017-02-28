Yayoi Kusama pumpkin damaged by person taking a selfie

A visitor to Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors has damaged one of the Japanese artist’s signature pumpkins, days after her show opened in the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington D.C.

Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016) has proven popular with visitors for selfies: the series of polka-dotted gourd installations in a mirrored room have popped up on just about everyone’s IG explore page. The exhibit at the D.C museum opened just last week (February 23). Days after, an unnamed selfie-taker managed to step on one of the pumpkins and cause damage.

According to artnet, one of the trailblazing Japanese artist’s pumpkins sold for almost $800k in 2015. A representative of the museum confirmed that damage had been done to the installation, and the exhibit was temporarily closed. Experts had examined the pumpkin, and related that the show would reopen soon.

Kusama is world renowned for her immersive installation work and mark on New York and Japan’s underground art scene. In the last year, she dabbled in interior design, and opened her major London retrospective.

“In the past few years there have been many exhibitions of my work touring the world,” Kusama told Dazed in a previous interview. “I would like people to feel my creation and its message. Once they manage to feel it, I am reminded of the greatness of the hymn of being human and the mystery of it and that makes me very happy.”

The art world has a conflicted relationship with selfies: there’s been some serious damage to works by people taking snaps, but an upcoming Saatchi exhibition hopes to celebrate the power of self expression and self portraiture, even asking the public to submit their own.