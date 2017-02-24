What’s happening at the next gal-dem V&A takeover?

Watching a group of black women cavort through the grand halls of the V&A adorned with gold hooped earrings and denim embellished with Missy Elliot’s face felt like a huge moment, and it was. Taking over a space that is usually quiet and white and starting a party to celebrate the works of musicians, artists, designers, film who belong to diasporic communities allowed young people to come together and celebrate being “other” in a mainstream space.

gal-dem’s V&A Friday Late event solidified their reputation as the hottest female collective – selling out of their first print mag and putting on one of the busiest Friday events at the institution ever. “It was obviously a very big moment for us, for colour, for the museum, for a lot of different things,” explains Liv Little, gal-dem’s editor-in-chief. Adding that her motivation for each event is to push boundaries and bring together a variety of people to provide something different every time.

Whereas last time the focus was increasing the knowledge of those who attended, this time the events are focussed on ensuring people come away with new skills. Curated by Little and Varaidzo (arts and culture editor), the programming is consistent with the collective’s dogma. Inspired by her own experience working in television, Little wants to make the industry more accessible to minorities and hopes this event can provide a helping hand.

“I work in TV and it’s so white. My development exec was saying how I’m the first black person she has ever worked with and she has been in the industry for over 15 years,” she explains. “And it’s so important because things that have the ability to reach lots of different people are really powerful. It’s important that people like us are entering these spaces and pushing narratives contrary to the dominant ideas of what we should be and what we should be doing.”

With two days of activities, talks and workshops and a change of location, we’ve rounded up the things you should look out for this weekend and what you can get up to: