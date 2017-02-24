See the new trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down

The upcoming second part of Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down has been confirmed by a new clip – the hip-hop drama will return to Netflix April 7.

Though the visual is brief, we catch a glimpse of all the gang from the Bronx in 1978, a year after the first part – Mylene’s singing career seems to only be getting bigger, though her strict father is watching, and Shaolin Fantastic leads the collective in building a yet-unknown genre. In a decaying Big Apple populated by gangsters and sneaky label bosses, music is their shining light that brings them to the cusp of a cultural revolution. “Gonna take our music from minor to major league,” says Shaolin.

Charting the rise of hip-hop in the late 70s, the show features the likes of Shameik Moore, Justice Smith, Jaden Smith and Herizen Guardiola. Gradmaster Flash acts as associate producer, and Nas is an executive producer.

Watch the video below.