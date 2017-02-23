Witches around the world unite to cast mass spell on Trump

Witches around the world are set to unite tomorrow, in an effort to cast a mass “binding” spell on Donald Trump.

The ritual, which has been circulating on social media, hopes to be the “largest mass binding spell in history”. According to its official Facebook page, it will take place on “every waning crescent moon” until the former reality TV star is removed from office.

“This is not the equivalent of magically punching a Nazi,” reads a document on the event. “Rather, it is ripping the bullhorn from his hands, smashing his phone so he can’t tweet, tying him up, and throwing him in a dark basement where he can’t hurt anyone.”

To take part, users will need an orange candle engraved with Trump’s name, a feather, a Tower tarot card, and an “unflattering photo” of the president. They will then need to visualise the billionaire “blowing apart into dust or ash”.

The ritual was started by “eclectic magician” and writer Michael M. Hughes, who claims to regularly work on similar rituals in his “magic resistance” group. “When this spell was developed, I realised it had enormous potential,” he tells Dazed. “I felt very strongly it would go viral, but I’ve been amazed at the way it has spread around the world.”

Despite the ideal outcome being Trump’s “removal”, Hughes stresses that the spell has no dangerous or harmful intentions. “The ideal outcome is that Trump is eventually removed from the presidency, impeached, or resigns,” he explains.

“It is long past time to use magic to elevate the consciousnesses of Trump, Bannon, and Miller, as the new age, love-and-light witches keep suggesting as an alternative. The damage this administration is doing daily is horrifying. It’s time to fight back, by every means at our disposal. And I believe it’s working already, just by the fact that so many people are doing it.”

Last year, a similar mass spell was arranged on Facebook, urging witches around the world to gather for a mass hex on Stanford University rapist Brock Turner. The event went viral, drawing in at least 600 participants – a number that’s already been doubled for Trump’s binding (at the time of writing, over 1200 people are set to attend the Facebook event).

Learn more about the binding spell, including full instructions for taking part, here. The ritual is set to take place at midnight on Feburary 24.