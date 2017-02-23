Why this artist made a lifesize gold Kanye Jesus sculpture

An artist has erected a gold, life-size statue of Kanye West on Hollywood Boulevard, sculpting the rapper in the style of a crucified Jesus. It’s a short distance from where the Oscars are being held on this weekend.

Plastic Jesus, the artist behind the piece titled “False Idol”, told Dazed that the last four years has seen him create something in the run-up to the Oscars, critiquing an industry where “there’s so much more going on beneath the surface, be it drugs or alcohol or money.”

The artist explained that it highlights how the public put celebrities on a pedestal, until they “fall from grace”, like the Life of Pablo rapper has in recent times when he met with Trump to worldwide backlash. “It’s questioning what we do with our heroes and idols,” Plastic Jesus told Dazed. “We build them up into god-like creatures. He is a genius when it comes to music and producing, but he’s not a god. The way we treat them and everything they do, touch and endorse is like what we do with gods and idols. Until they do something wrong, then we crucify them.”

“False Idol” was created with the help of Las Vegas-based artist Ginger, who made golden Ye’s head. You may remember Ginger as the artist who put naked Trump statues with small penises across several cities in the U.S, including New York and San Francisco.

A street art piece titled “The New Messiah” was painted by an anonymous artist in L.A back in 2014. The artwork showed a crucified West in a piece of cloth, with a gold chain and red Converse.

This current piece saw dozens of people stop on Hollywood Boulevard to examine the piece. Plastic Jesus said: “Generally, when I do a street piece I stay and watch close by, and people seemed to engage with it and realise the message behind it. As an artist, you always have to worry and hope they understand your subject and the piece’s opinion, and I think people did.”

The artwork has a limited amount of time on the streets of L.A, but it will be on display at his collaborate show with British artist Billy Morrison, Anaesthesia: The Art of Oblivion. Describing the show, Plastic Jesus said: “We look at culture and question everything we use in society to shield us from the reality of our lives: drugs, showbiz, and indulgence in other forms of culture, which make us oblivious.”