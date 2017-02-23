Trump is aggressively eliminating freedom – resist

This is not about toilets. It’s not about safety. It’s not even about politics. The President of the United States is dealing out oppression from a pack of full of jokers, his wild cards simultaneously operating as extremely harmful, yet also the highest trump.

There is no reason to rescind protections for trans kids. Not one. Why should a kid feel afraid to go to school? Supposedly this is about the fear of sexual assault, but let’s remember – this is a man who has boasted openly about “grabbing women by the pussy”. Trump is inventing fictional predators to deflect from the reality that the most dangerous one is him, at the cost of people’s lives.

As noted by Dazed writer Shon Faye, this debate being framed around toilets – places where we shit and piss – “is a kind of subjugation, keeps us talking about the basic and the crude”. The Trump administration is obsessed with “othering” and controlling a narrative that labels anybody who isn’t white, cisgender and Christian as lowlife, dangerous freaks – whether it’s Mexicans as rapists, people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen as terrorists, or trans people as bathroom-snooping predators, a community that he vowed to support but in fact wants to oppress.