Watch Cate Blanchett put on a drag show at Stonewall Inn

Cate Blanchett took to the stage at New York’s iconic Stonewall Inn last night, performing in a drag show to help end gun violence.

The event, held to benefit the Newtown Action Alliance, saw the Australian actor play a drag impersonation of herself. Wearing a sparkling bra and glittery red lips, she took part in two performances – lip-syncing to both Dusty Springfield’s “You Don’t Own Me” and Adele’s “Hello.” For the latter, Blanchett was joined on stage by DisarmHate founder Margeaux Powell.

All money raised at the event was given to the Newtown Action Alliance, a grassroots organisation formed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. According to its official website, the organisation aims to provide “comfort, education” and “scholarship” to people and communities impacted by “gun violence in American society”.

Aurora Sexton, Vanice Vega, Candice Cox, Brenda Dharling, and Zola Powell also contributed to the event, which was billed as a “Broadway Review.” Watch footage of “You Don’t Own Me” above, or see a snippet of “Hello” – complete with pink pussy hats – below.