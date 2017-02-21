Richard Linklater directs ad against Texas’ bathroom bill

Dazed and Confused director Richard Linklater has directed an ad calling for Texas citizens to reject new anti-LGBT legislation.

The minute-long clip is a reaction to the proposed Texas Privacy Act (otherwise known as SB 6). Like North Carolina’s controversial HB2, which passed last year, the bill would make it illegal for trans people to use the bathroom of the gender they identify as. It was sent to the Senate State Affairs last month, with another date for hearings yet to be set.

Linklater’s ad, unveiled this week, sees the Houston-born director team up with the ACLU of Texas. It highlights how damaging the legislation would be for the state, both for businesses and for trans people. “You’ve got to roll up your sleeves, pull down your pants, and pee with LGBT,” urges the ad. “You gotta take a seat to make a stand. You got to spray it, to say it.”

It comes a week after 142 artists – including Lady Gaga, St Vincent and Grimes – signed an open letter urging Texas legislators to drop the bill.

“The public outcry by musicians and influencers against upcoming anti-LGBTQ bills in Texas should have lawmakers taking note,” commented GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis at the time. “By adding their voices to the chorus of fair-minded people calling for equality, these artists are using their platforms to speak out and send the resounding message that discrimination is not an American value.”

To take a stand against SB 6, visit the ACLU website here