Watch the dreamy trailer for Terrence Malick’s Song To Song

The trailer for Terrence Malick’s new Austin-set romantic drama, Song to Song, has been released today.

The film – previously called Lawless, and then Weightless – has been over half a decade in the making. According to an official synopsis, it follows the story of “two entangled couples” as they “chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.” The cast includes Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender and Rooney Mara.

Song to Song will apparently be centred heavily around the Austin music scene, and is set to include appearances from Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Lykke Li, Arcade Fire, the Black Lips, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Watch the first trailer above. Song to Song is set to be released on March 17 2017