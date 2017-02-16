New American Horror Story will focus on the U.S election

Though the last season of American Horror Story was kept quiet right up until the premiere, this time creator Ryan Murphy has divulged that the next instalment centres on the recent U.S election.

Speaking on the Watch What Happens Live Show, Murphy explained: “I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

When asked if there would be a character like the current president Donald Trump by the show’s host Andy Cohen, he answered: “maybe”. Murphy was on the show promoting his latest TV show, Feud, featuring Jessica Lange.

The seventh season was confirmed to start shooting in June, with another series also confirmed that will potentially see a cross-over between Murder House and Coven.

How literal the show’s going to take the American political shitshow isn’t certain, and things could be more symbolic and metaphorical than a bleached reptilian Trump. There’s no news as to what Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the only returning cast members, will play either.

Murphy’s other television venture, American Crime Story, is reportedly focusing on the Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton affair for its third season, following a second season about Hurricane Katrina.

Watch Murphy discuss AHS below.