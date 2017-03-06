Do you have what it takes to make it as a film director?

Do you have what it takes to break into the film industry? If so, D&AD wants to hear from you. Established in 1962 by a collective which includes legendary fashion photographer David Bailey, the non-profit organisation has been working tirelessly for decades to showcase the brightest minds in a range of creative industries. Better still, anyone can get involved – applications are currently open for the prestigious Next Director Award, a title which comes accompanied by industry mentorship, widespread exposure and the chance to launch your next film exclusively on NOWNESS.

Applicants are not restricted by genre; the competition accepts all kinds of film submissions including – but not limited to – commercials, documentaries, and music videos. The only stipulations are that entries must not be over five minutes in length and filmmakers must have less than two years’ industry experience.

Last year’s award went to BAFTA-winning Daisy Jacobs, whose emotive short film “A Bigger Picture” combined techniques of stop-motion and painted animation. The shortlist also included Djawid Hakimyar, Zack Spiger, and Dazed fave Dexter Navy. Think you can do better? The deadline for entries is 10th March.

Entries cost £40, deadline for entries is 10 March. Click here to apply