An anti-fascist guerrilla art project launches today

The likes of Michael Stipe, Wolfgang Tillmans, Anish Kapoor, Steve McQueen and Richard Wentworth will take part in a series of events aimed at confronting fascism and rise of the far right.

From midday today, Hands Off Our Revolution, an international web of guerilla art projects, interventions, subversive events and exhibitions launched. Co-authored by artist and activist Adam Broomberg, more than 200 artists and radicals from 40 countries are involved in the project — and the numbers, Broomberg says, are germinating by the day.

Broomberg started the collaborative project on November 9th, the morning after Donald Trump was elected. “Everyone was in shock… I was like, ‘We can’t get on with daily life today, so we’ve got to do something,’” he explains in a special feature dedicated to the project in Dazed's activism-fuelled spring 2017 issue. “One thing everyone felt really angry about was the way in which language that, in the art world, would be the avant-garde, and in the political world would (normally) be revolutionary of left, had been corrupted by what’s come to be called the Alt Right." The result, that day, was a striking call-to-action – a manifesto composed together with his students at Hamburg's Hochschule für bildende Künste (HFBK). Today, after months of preparation, the project has left the classroom to go global.

“NO to the society that demands we all be alike. NO to the coercion to consume and conform. NO to the dislocation, depression and anger this breeds. Art is for empathy,” declares Mark Titchner, who is participating in the events from March. “We artists are united in our mission to counter small minded prejudice,” says Anish Kapoor. “We call for action by people of good conscience to stand against the abhorrent policies of the governments that claim to represent us.”

Johannesburg-born, New York-based Broomberg is known for his photography work with Oliver Chanarin, which documents large-scale acts of dissent and protest across the world. Their art has been exhibited at the likes of the Tate Modern, MoMA, Stedelijk and the V&A.

Hands Off Our Revolution GIF banner by Mark Titchner