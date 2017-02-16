Spring 2017. Fronting Dazed's new issue, Amandla Stenberg and Ashton Sanders are the young Hollywood trailblazers inspiring free-thought and positive action in a post-Trump era

“An activist is someone who is not afraid to be truthful or vulnerable,” declares Amandla Stenberg in the spring 2017 issue of Dazed.

Stenberg is joined on the covers by fellow actor Ashton Sanders, whose poignant portrayal of black LGBT masculinity in Moonlight has struck an unprecedented chord. Together, they are just two young Americans using their art to move us and their voices to foster real change.

Led by these two cultural agenda-setters, in this issue we join forces with the artists, activists and free-thinkers proving that protest comes in many forms – and using their energy and poise to galvanise a post-Trump generation.

Laying waste to the patriarchy, genderfuck superstar No Bra talks politics and punk with film firebrand Bruce LaBruce; Sampha, the hushed voice of a generation, shares the journey through heartache that inspired his soul-searching debut Process; border-hopping producer Elysia Crampton ushers in music’s new nomadic age; and we salute the game-changers – from Grace Dunham to India Menuez – taking charge of their nation’s future with real, essential initiatives.

Elsewhere, writer Arabelle Sicardi explores Junya Watanabe’s spiked ode to nightlife for SS17 in a hyper-vivid editorial lensed by Johnny Dufort; digi-artist Adam Broomberg fans the flames of a youth culture uprising; we platform London’s new wave of designers; Gray Sorrenti photographs her young band of dreamers; and Ethan James Green documents a moment of defiance in New York.

Amandla Stenberg photographed by Ben Toms, styled by Robbie Spencer

Ashton Sanders photographed by Sean + Seng, styled by Robbie Spencer

