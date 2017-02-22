Courtesy of Mary Ellen Mark

Taken from the winter 2008 issue of Dazed “I was kind of a loner growing up, the youngest of five. We had a big yard and a creek, and I would spend a lot of time pretending that I was a cave person or Pegasus. It was in the suburbs in Marin County, outside of San Francisco. I went into public junior high where the kids were doing drugs at 13, so I started smoking pot immediately. My half-brother Geoff started coming over all the time not long after that to play music with me and my sister, but his girlfriend Laura never came with him. We finally met her at a family dinner, where she spoke about her part-time job doing phone sex. She said lately her customers were all into butt plugs, and I was like, ‘Whoa! This woman is punk rock!’ I went to an all-girls high school, where I wasn’t ostracised for being interested in girls. I would be boyish but girly at the same time, which is where JT and I cross over. In the beginning I was hanging out at Laura and Geoff’s house learning how to sing, so that I could be in their band. I liked Laura, she had a lot of spirit, though I thought she was high-maintenance. I had half dropped out of college and was hungry for new things in my life. I read the books knowing that she wrote them, and I felt like it didn’t make a difference at all to me, I really loved them. I knew that she was looking for this person to play JT, but I don’t remember ever having a conversation about why she didn’t want to publish under her own name. I hoped she would notice I was a good fit for him. I was interested in being this boy who wanted to be a girl, in playing with my gender and identity. I quit being the singer of Thistle and shortly after, we thought we would give it a try.

Years later, Laura said, ‘You were so pretty and you didn’t know it. I knew you had an eating disorder right away, I could tell because of your over-developed jaw muscles.’ I was so embarrassed. It was the first time anyone had talked to me about it. On one level it made us bond, but it also freaked me out. Laura was very difficult, very controlling. There were so many places to mess up and it was important that the story was seamless. I had never done drama or anything, so it was hard for me at first to use my voice to be in character. I could go into it physically quite easily though, since JT was supposed to be hesitant and really nervous around people, very jerky – all those years he didn’t turn up because he’d be ‘too nervous to talk to people’. I’m a little like that, but not too much. The first time I had to pose as JT was for a photo shoot, for which I bound my breasts. I thought the photographer didn’t buy it at all, and I felt so ridiculous with my wig and sunglasses on. Laura was very carefully answering all of JT’s questions for him, and I was basically playing a mute back then. When we started going out, Laura would act as JT’s manager ‘Speedie’ but also kind of as his surrogate family. She would put on an English accent, and people started calling her my handler. It didn’t feel like I put my own stamp on JT at first. We had dinner with Gus Van Sant and Mike Pitt, and I really, really loved Gus’s movies, so was very shy around him. I think that I was completely paranoid the whole time. Later, as I felt like I was sincerely connecting with people, I would mix more of myself into JT. There were a few people we spent so much time with as JT and Speedie, like Asia Argento. I had a weird kind of obsessive crush on her that’s a mix of both wanting someone and wanting to be like them. Sexually, it happened only once. I couldn’t tell her I was a woman, as much as I wanted to. I would drop my accent every so often, but she must have thought that, as JT, I was a boy who’d had a sex change. I don’t think that’s naïve of her, it wasn’t like we were under bright lights. It was probably around Asia that I felt the strongest need to say to Laura, ‘Let’s just drop this. It’s too weird.’

“I was interested in being this boy who wanted to be a girl, in playing with my gender and identity” – Savannah Knoop By the time we were in Tennessee, Asia was being Sarah, and I was being JT, and we were playing out their characters. I only told my boyfriend Jonathan about Asia after we broke up. I decided to quit and stayed off JT for a year, and then when I agreed to do it once more, we went to Cannes right away to show support for the film – I guess it was for authenticity. The amount of press we had to do was insane. There was a round table of 20 reporters and Asia and I did it together. I would watch her deflect, she’s like Wonder Woman. The film was such a mix of everything. I felt like the story was so intense, and then translating that into... God, Laura wrote it, she’s gone through so much. I didn’t write it. Being JT, I constantly felt like, I couldn’t have written this. It’s so good. I think I was really in awe of Laura and her creativity. When I started sobbing at Cannes, it was also the conflict about Asia – I was hurt about what had happened in Tennessee, like she didn’t care. Something came out in New York Magazine, by this journalist who figured out that Laura had written the books. It was really investigative reporting. When that came out, everyone was going, ‘Well, did you write the book?’ Laura and I would go out and both introduce ourselves as JT at that point – that was when it really became performance, because there was enough space to play with it even more and not have mud slung at us. When it came out properly, I’m assuming someone had phoned up the New York Times and given them my name and number. I had mixed emotions – I really didn’t want it to ever end, but I felt this great relief. I was able to tell people in my life that I’d had to hide it from, which was pretty much everyone. I often think, ‘Would I do it again?’ Then I think, ‘Well, if I did it again, I would do it in a different way.’ It would be with full disclosure, and that wouldn’t be the same thing at all. Since JT, I’ve been concentrating on my fashion line Tinc – it’s about these pieces of clothing you can wear in different ways. I also have a new project called the Tranc, which is a line of padded undergarments. It’s more like art to wear. There’s one that’s a binder for breasts, and another one that’s like a shoulder pad, and another one is a hunchback. I’ve been wearing them for the past year, you just put them on under a t-shirt.” Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT LeRoy by Savannah Knoop is published by Seven Stories Press