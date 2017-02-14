Why Ivanka Trump’s Instagram shows how awful her feminism is

Yesterday, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself seated at the Oval Office desk across her social media platforms, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to the White House. In the image, she’s flanked by her father, President Donald Trump, and an awkward Trudeau. The caption reads, “A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!”

Except, that last time I checked, “Women having a seat at the table” was not tantamount to “Sexist, racist demagogue invites privileged daughter to sit at his desk for a bit”. It’s just extreme nepotism, something Trump deployed alarmingly when he called out Nordstrom for dropping his progeny’s clothing line.

Unfortunately, America had its opportunity to give a woman a seat at the table. The table First Daughter Ivanka Trump is sitting at, to be precise, in the form of a democratically elected female President. Ivanka’s photo serves to remind us that if women want to be heard, they must be invited to speak. In the version of feminism shilled by Ivanka, women must ask powerful white men for permission. It’s the most palatable type of feminism: one in which women may be powerful, but never disruptively so – their power closely guarded by male gatekeepers who dole it out in rations.