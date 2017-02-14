Lars Von Trier is making a murder movie ‘inspired by Trump’

Contentious Danish auteur Lars Von Trier has revealed that his upcoming film, The House That Jack Built, will be partly inspired by Donald Trump.

The original project is set in Washington over the 70s and 80s and follows 12 years in the life of a “highly intelligent” serial killer. According to an interview with Von Trier, The House That Jack Built will draw parallels to the current political situation in the US – particularly the rise of the new Republican president. The director added that the film will celebrate “the idea that life is evil and soulless, which is sadly proven by the recent rise of the Homo trumpus – the rat king.”

The news follows a recent teaser picture, shared last week, which shows Von Trier in period costume, ringing a bell and holding a scythe. It’s a direct reference to Carl Theodor Dreyer’s classic horror Vampyr – and seems to be an “evocative” hint at what to expect from the film.

The House That Jack Built will star Matt Dillon, Riley Keough and Bruno Ganz, and will start shooting in Sweden in March. It’s currently slated for release in 2018.