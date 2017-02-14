Chelsea Manning pens thank-you letter to fellow prisoners

Chelsea Manning is due out of prison this May following Obama’s decision to commute her sentence of 35 years for leaking state secrets, as one of the former president’s final acts in office.

Manning, a former U.S soldier, has served six years, making her the longest serving whistleblower in American history. Much of her time has been spent in solitary confinement, with attempts to take her own life because of inhumane treatment and a battle to allow her to continue her transition in prison. She made an appeal directly to Obama to commute her sentence before Trump’s presidency began, fearing Trump would see she was never set free.

In an open letter published in the Guardian, she writes a heartfelt letter to fellow inmates who “kept me alive”:

“When I was afraid, you taught me how to keep going. When I was lost, you showed me the way. When I was numb, you taught me how to feel. When I was angry, you taught me how to chill out. When I was hateful, you taught me how to be compassionate. When I was distant, you taught me how to be close. When I was selfish, you taught me how to share.”

“Sometimes, it took me a while to learn many things. Other times, I would forget, and you would remind me,” she continued. “We were friends in a way few will ever understand. There was no room to be superficial. Instead, we bared it all. We could hide from our families and from the world outside, but we could never hide from each other.”

Manning described those who helped her through the trauma of haircuts and banded together against a system that “discriminated against us” and divided them. She addressed it to those already released, soon to be released and some with “many years to go”.

She credited the other inmates with inspiring her to write and “how to speak in my own voice”. Throughout her sentence, we’ve seen glimpses of the life Chelsea has led in prison through notes and letters released by her support network.

“From where I am now, I still think of all of you. When I leave this place in May, I will still think of all of you,” she concludes. “And to anyone who finds themselves feeling alone behind bars, know that there is a network of us who are thinking of you. You will never be forgotten.”