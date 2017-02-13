Watch more of Major in the latest Ghost in the Shell trailer

In the latest trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaption of Ghost in the Shell, more of Major is revealed, as well as the film’s villain who divulges info on her murky past. It’s the visual with the biggest elements of the story included so far.

The Rupert Sanders-directed film, dropping at the end of March, sees human cyborg hybrid Major (Scarlett Johansson) leading Section 9, an elite task force, with partner Batou (Pilou Askbaek) against criminals. She’s been told all her life that she was saved by the higher-ups for which she works for. However, the trailer introduces Kuze, another human cyborg, who hints at the darker elements of her past: “they didn’t save your life,” he says, “they stole it.” Ghost in the Shell sees Major on a quest to her true past and identity.

The latest clip honours the sprawling cityscapes and cyberpunk manga aesthetics of the original creator Masamune Shirow. We see major in action with the task force, creepy Geisha robots mind-hacking people, and a brief glimpse of model Adwoa Aboah and Johansson in a scene together.

“They created me,” asserts Major, “but they can’t control me.”

Watch the trailer below.