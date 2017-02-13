Trump limits trangender rights despite claims he’s pro-LGBT

In a big step against the LGBT community, the Trump administration has made a move that keeps the current injunction prohibiting guidance on transgender students using bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity in place. The current government has withdrawn the Obama administration’s previous appeal for anti-discrimination protections.

It was just last week that the current president said he wouldn’t repeal executive protections for LGBT people put in place in 2014, despite what his advisers recommended. The Obama order banning discrimination based on gender and sexual identity for federal workers was the first of its kind by any previous U.S government

“President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election,” a previous statement from the White House said. “The president is proud to have been the first ever G.O.P. nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression.”

The legal brief, according to the Washington Post, was submitted on Friday, and withdraws the government’s challenge to the injunction blocking guidance requiring that transgender students are allowed to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity. The injunction from August 2016 by judge Reed O’Connor for the North Texas district blocked guidelines from Obama’s Title IX that banned gender-based discrimination, and was appealed by Obama soon after.

What happens next is still unclear – though it could seriously affect cases such as Gavin Grimm, a Virginia student who’s case is going to the Supreme Court later this year. For now, it won’t immediately change what’s going on in public schools.

However, the legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, Sarah Warbelow, said: “Our concern is that it’s a very clear signal that at a minimum the Department of Justice – and possibly more broadly throughout the Trump administration – will not protect transgender students.”

Mara Keisling, the executive director for the National Centre for Transgender Equality, said: “While the immediate impact of this initial legal maneuver is limited, it is a frightening sign that the Trump administration is ready to discard its obligation to protect all students. Transgender students are not going away, and it remains the legal and moral duty of schools to support all students.”