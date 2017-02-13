The man building a nuclear bomb shelter for Kim and Kanye

If you’re the kind of person who purchases a nuclear bomb shelter, then society probably classes you as one of three things: filthy fucking rich, clinically insane or just well-prepared.

In the 2016 box office smash 10 Cloverfield Lane, John Goodman’s unhinged everyday American builds one right below his farm, kidnapping two strangers just before the apocalypse kicks in. However, according to Clyde Scott – a 38-year-old outspoken Texan, who owns Rising S Bunkers, the “largest underground shelter company in America” – these “outdated” stereotypes are starting to fade.

Thanks to a Trump-led America, he says everyday Americans are now waking up to the fact owning a shelter is a “necessary” part of life and claims that since Trump’s inauguration his orders have risen by up to 400%. Scott, who builds underground bunkers for everybody, from doctors to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (yes, you read that correctly), says you’d be crazy not to invest in one.

Hey Clyde. So talk me through how one arrives in the nuclear bomb business?

Clyde Scott: I was born into a family of “preppers”. A prepper is someone who always thinks ahead and prepares for the worst-case scenario, alright? Now, I was in the storm shelter business about 12 or 13 years ago, and I had a woman ask me to build her a storm shelter, but she said she wanted something 40-feet long. She wanted the whole works – bathrooms, beds, sinks, camera systems – and it got me thinking, she isn’t wanting no ordinary storm shelter, but a survival shelter. A light bulb went off in my head and from that day forward I have been so busy I can barely keep up.

So what kind of shelters do you guys offer?

Clyde Scott: The lowest end that I sell is $45,000 and that’s delivered and installed anywhere in the US. That’s what I call an eight-foot by 12-foot mini bunker. It has water filtration, air filtration, blast valves, sinks, showers, toilets, a camera system, a solar energy generator. But, in all honesty, what I build just depends on how deep someone’s pocket is. We can build a $100m shelter if someone wants it. My higher range starts at $8m and those shelters have Jacuzzi tubs, a swimming pool for exercise and are about 40 feet long and 15 feet wide. Did you hear about Kim and Kanye getting one built? Yeah, that’s one of ours. I’m sure Kim’s will have a pool too. But look, my clientele goes up way higher than her.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West doing breaststroke while the nuclear holocaust breaks out is an interesting concept...

Clyde Scott: Here is the deal, it is hypocritical when you see Hollywood (doing stuff like 10 Cloverfield Lane). Here is why: so many Hollywood stars have their managers call me and order them bunkers, then they get on TV and go with the mainstream media and they ridicule us. They are hypocrites!

I had one project in Texas. This guy has a giant house on a golf course in a gated community. I built an underground shooting range in his nuclear bunker; “just for practice” is what he said. I know Trump has several bomb shelters. I didn’t make any of them but I might be doing some add-ons for his one up in Colorado.