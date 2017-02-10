The Grey Gardens mansion is up for sale

Since the peculiar lives of Edie Bouvier Beale and her mother Edith were recorded in Albert and David Maysles’ Grey Gardens in 1975, audiences everywhere have fallen in love with the ‘two Edies’ and their idiosyncratic fashion sense. Now, the eponymous mansion from the movie – described in a newspaper article at the time as “a garbage-ridden, filthy 28-room house with eight cats, fleas, cobwebs, and no running water” – has gone on sale.

The house, which has not been on the market in decades, has been valued at $19,995,000.

“This is a rare opportunity to own an iconic property in one of the most coveted locations in the Hamptons,” reads the property description. “Situated near Lily Pond Lane and Georgica Beach, this one of a kind compound is approximately two acres and is a stone throw to the ocean. The property has been restored with an eye to history and lovingly maintained for the past 40 years.”

Grey Gardens is the story of a mother and daughter living in a run down, derelict mansion in East Hampton, New York. Since the release of the film over 40 years ago, the pair – who were related to Jackie Kennedy – have become fashion icons. Designer John Galliano, for example, famously reflected little Edie’s love of headscarves and gaudy brooches in 2008 in a collection reminiscent of the aging socialite. Audiences have also been drawn to the melancholic tale of a mother and daughter living relatively isolated lives in squalor, surrounding by rubbish, clothes, insects and invading racoons.