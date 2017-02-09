Neo-nazis are boycotting Netflix over Dear White People
The social media backlash was sparked after the streaming service dropped a trailer for the new show on Wednesday
The trailer for Netflix’s new series Dear White People – adapted from the 2014 film of the same name – has already sparked controversy within a day of it being released.
The satirical series follows the lives of African-American students at a fictional Ivy League-styled Winchester University. The creator and director of the original film Justin Simien said the decision for bringing the project to television was because he felt “these characters belonged on TV”.
The 35-second teaser features a black student talking to student radio, politely giving advice on appropriate Halloween costumes. “Dear white people,” she says. “Here’s a list of acceptable Halloween costumes: pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 presidents. Top of the list of unacceptable costumes: me.”
Its release prompted many right-wing users, neo-Nazis and white supremacists to take to Twitter to express their anger. According to them, the teaser was “race-baiting”, “anti-white”, and a promoter of “white genocide”.
Netflix announced a new anti-white show (Dear White People) that promotes white genocide.— Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) February 8, 2017
I cancelled my account, do the same. #NoNetflixpic.twitter.com/2HIGqviLHj
Promote racism and white genocide & you get dropped. #dearwhitepeople#nonetflix#boycottNetflix#alllivesmatterpic.twitter.com/If8jFaTTVL— HesOurPresident 🇺🇸 (@ktrav123) February 9, 2017
We must stop funding groups that wish our demise: are anti-conservative, racist and bigoted. #NoNetflixpic.twitter.com/birUME4hog— USofA Mom (@USofA_mom) February 9, 2017
The clip was even enough to rile up the lamentable alt-right 4chan /pol/ (“Politically Incorrect”) message board, where the #boycottnetflix hashtag began to spread.
YouTube has responded to the deluge of negative and offensive reactions by deleting the comments section below entirely.
You can watch the premiere of Dear White People on Netflix on 28 April.
