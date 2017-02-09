Neo-nazis are boycotting Netflix over Dear White People

The trailer for Netflix’s new series Dear White People – adapted from the 2014 film of the same name – has already sparked controversy within a day of it being released.

The satirical series follows the lives of African-American students at a fictional Ivy League-styled Winchester University. The creator and director of the original film Justin Simien said the decision for bringing the project to television was because he felt “these characters belonged on TV”.

The 35-second teaser features a black student talking to student radio, politely giving advice on appropriate Halloween costumes. “Dear white people,” she says. “Here’s a list of acceptable Halloween costumes: pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 presidents. Top of the list of unacceptable costumes: me.”

Its release prompted many right-wing users, neo-Nazis and white supremacists to take to Twitter to express their anger. According to them, the teaser was “race-baiting”, “anti-white”, and a promoter of “white genocide”.