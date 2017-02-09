Is 2017 the year that memes are recognised as art?

2016 was undoubtedly the year of the meme, so it only makes sense that 2017 sees the internet phenomenon crowned as a legitimate art form.

Tomorrow, Los Angeles non-profit community space, Junior High, will open by any memes necessary a, you guessed it, exhibition dedicated entirely to memes. Curated by Instagram meme sensation, @Ka5sh, the show will explore how the internet generation (aka us) is finding empathy and ways of coping through highly (often painfully) relatable, two-dimensional images.

Featuring memes from six meme-makers, including @versace_tamagotchi, @tequilafunrise, @sensualmemes, @scariest_bug_ever, @bunnymemes, and @gothshakira, curating it was surely no easy feat. There’s no shortage of both brilliance and absolute shockers on offer, with @Ka5sh revealing that his favourite is the Kim K format where she’s ‘dropping hints’: “That is the best and any remix of that never gets old to me”.

While often criticised for a lack of attention span, our generation is using memes to understand, critique and share thoughts on important political and social issues – a way to communicate with each other via the internet’s ability to turn almost anything viral in a time where the phrase ‘if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry’ has never been more pertinent. And while the simplicity of memes might make them easy to shrug off, it would be foolish to underestimate their power of engagement – just as many other forms of art have done for centuries.

Ahead of the show’s opening, we speak to @Ka5sh on why the art world should start making wall space for memes.