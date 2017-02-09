Nicolas Winding Refn to direct his first TV series

Drive and Neon Demon director Nicolas Winding Refn is working on his first ever TV series. The 10-episode crime thriller, titled Too Old To Die Young, was reportedly picked up by Amazon this week, with shooting due to start in LA this Autumn.

According to Variety, the show will run in a similar vein to Refn’s ultra-violent Pusher trilogy. It will explore the “criminal underbelly” of LA, looking at several characters “existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurai’s in the city of angels.”

Refn will co-write the series alongside prolific U.S comic book writer Ed Brubaker (Criminal, Daredevil). He will also direct and produce.

While there’s no news yet on who the Danish auteur will get to star in the project, Variety notes that it is “eyeing several big-name stars.”