Watch a supercut from the Nazi-punching film festival

Last month, neo-Nazi and all-round dickhead Richard Spencer got punched in the face at the Women’s March. While we’ve been reliving the glorious moment to the soundtrack of Chance the Rapper and Bruce Springsteen with the best memes of the moment, a film festival in New York has brought together the best of Nazi-punching in cinema. Proving the resistance against fascism can be as hilarious as it is necessary.

“Fash Bash Bash: A Night of Nazi-Punching on Film” took place at Verso Books in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend, with over 400 people turning up to the sold-out show. Rachel Rosenfelt, the publisher of The New Inquiry who hosted the event, said: “The room exploded with applause and cheers and laughter and chants throughout the night: ‘a, anti, anti-capital-is-ta!’”

“The politics and tactics of the anti-fascist, (largely) anarchist/communist left obviously predates the inauguration of Trump and the recent rise of the global far right,” she told Dazed. “With the near-collapse of more familiar, liberal methods for change and resistance – which presuppose a somewhat sympathetic and cooperative state – I think broader layers of people are finding deep resonance with the courage, preparedness, and moral urgency of Antifa groups.

“It’s a testament to the fact that there is a growing number of people who recognise the immediate dangers posed by fascism and are ready to imagine a commensurate politics of resistance.”

With so many requests for the white-supremacist-pummelling reel from across the world and their Antifa Tote Bags selling out in a single day, you can watch the best swings and shots below: