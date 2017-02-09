Why Sofia Coppola is perfect to direct this 70s remake

At least one wrinkle has been bestowed upon my porcelain visage since Sofia Coppola’s last theatrical release: 2013’s epic crimedy The Bling Ring. So after a long wait, we finally get our first look at her latest project, The Beguiled. The film is a remake of the 1971 version, which stars Clint Eastwood, originally adapted from a book called A Painted Devil.

A wounded Union soldier gets lost in enemy territory during the American Civil War and is discovered by a very underage 12-year-old named Amy. She brings him back to the Miss Martha Farnsworth Seminary for Young Ladies, where he can rest under the watchful eye and attentive hand of Kirsten Dunst and a literal school full of randy young women.

All the hormones, I guess, get the best of these young girls, because they begin to act like they haven’t seen a man in their entire lives. Which, pre-Tinder, I don’t blame them. The girls take it in turns to fall in love with soldier John McBurney (Colin Farrell). What begins as a harmless crush turns into a full-blown episode of The Bachelor, where the young schoolgirls turn on each other in a blind rage in a bid to get McBurney’s attention.

Viewed through the lens of a woke guy (that’s me), the idea of teen girls fighting over a soldier 42 years their senior may seem a bit backwards. After all, the original spawned this questionable scene: