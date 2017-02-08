Maisie Cousins and Francesca Allen come-of-age in joint show

Two of London’s most promising photographers (as well as best friends), Maisie Cousins and Francesca Allen, come together in a new show entitled I Feel Sick/Hot Flush. Their ongoing exploration of the male gaze rejects “rehashing pseudo-feminist versions of bygone erotic photographs” by injecting “excitement, anxiousness, and self-assuredness” into a series of portraits and collages that they will use to each take over a room at Hoxton Square’s KK Outlet. While there are flashes of flesh and nipples, the women in Cousins (herself) and Allen’s works hold autonomy over their bodies with their nudity serving as a symbol of self-assuredness, exploration and an awakening.

The show’s title itself, I Feel Sick/Hot Flush, nods to a sensation that Cousins and Allen experienced simultaneously late last year. “We were suddenly given all of this freedom and felt sick and feverish with anxious excitement”, explains Allen, “We combined two titles that are relevant to each of our pieces; we wanted it to sound like a poem.”

Fans of the artists will note a slight departure from previous works. Cousins has turned her focus from portraiture to collage and Allen’s girls are grown – understandable, given it’s been two years since her break-out series Girls! Girls! Girls!. For both, there’s a sense of a creative coming-of-age that feels even more poignant as they take that journey together.

Ahead of the show’s opening tomorrow, we spoke to the artists, collaborators and best friends to find out more.

“Sometimes I think even saying I work against the male gaze is giving the male gaze too much credit” – Maisie Cousins

You’re both taking a room at the KK Outlet – what can we expect from your rooms?

Francesca Allen: I wanted to see if I could make the work I make without using bright colours all the time; how to evoke that feeling or that visual, without relying on colour. I think it feels a little more grown up than my previous personal work... I wanted to make something a bit sexy. There’s a lack of vulnerability in these girls, they’re very self-assured.

Maisie Cousins: I’m showing collage work rather than photography. I recently re-found my love for drawing and painting and using my hands again. Naming these collages has been a big part of the work, I have a new interest in playing with words. For some reason I find naming my photo pieces really difficult, it feels pretentious to me. I think because they are so literal.

How did you both meet – were you friends first or did you meet through the art world?

Francesca Allen: I think we met at a Flickr meetup when were sixteen? I thought Maisie was the coolest person ever. I came up to London that summer; Maisie dyed my hair orange and I lost my virginity.

Maisie Cousins: This is embarrassing but true. I remember Frenchie was so innocent then we took her out to all the horrible clubs! Photographers have the most internet friends out of everyone I know.

What is it like working in the same industry as best friends? Do you ever find it difficult, awkward, or just amazing?

Francesca Allen: I think it’s quite special to have a relationship like this with someone else in the same industry as yourself, to have that insight into how we are each experiencing and navigating work. I value our friendship a lot and I think we are very supportive of each other.

Maisie Cousins: Yeah, it’s great. Sometimes the industry can be so confusing and stressful, there’s nothing better than getting together with a bottle of wine and going over it together.