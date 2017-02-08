Watch the disturbing new trailer for Personal Shopper
Kristen Stewart turns spiritual medium for Olivier Assayas’s latest drama
- TextDominique Sisley
The latest trailer for Olivier Assayas’s haunting new drama, Personal Shopper, has been released today. Described as an “ethereal and mysterious ghost story”, the film sees Kristen Stewart taking a starring role as Maureen – a young American woman working in Paris as a shopper for high-profile celebrities. The story takes a supernatural swerve when Maureen starts developing the ability to communicate with her recently-deceased brother.
Personal Shopper is the second time Stewart has worked with Assayas, following on from 2015’s César Award-winning Clouds Of Sils Maria. The film is set to be released in the UK on March 17 2017.
Watch the full trailer above.
