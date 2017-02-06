Tracing Trump’s Twitter obsession with Kristen Stewart

Look, we all use social media too much. There are definitely times that we should put down our phones and just do something else – read a book, call our mums or even go outside. You’d think that since being elected as leader of the free world, Donald Trump may have dialled back on his incessant Twitter usage, but no he’s still tweeting like it’s 2012, except now his targets are “fake news”, bad “dudes” and judges. Back in the latter stages of 2012 his focus was the actress Kristen Stewart. Big time. Here’s the president back in 2012 tweeting about Kristen Stewart’s alleged infidelity. There is a saying that goes “don’t throw stones in glass houses”. It applies here. There is another saying that goes “that’s none of your business.” That also applies here.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Encouraged by response to his tweet, he goes in again but typically uses the moment as a pivot to boast about how he’s always right.

Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again--100 certain--am I ever wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

“It is permanently broken”, he says, in the same way that 14 failed businesses could be described as “permanently broken”.

So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson Look, it doesn't matter-- the relationship will never be the same. It is permanently broken. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

Here he is, reassuring everybody again that he is right. It’s his fourth tweet in four days on the subject that is completely none of his business. There’s a change of tactic – he’s now addressing Robert Pattinson and advising him to be “smart”, like him.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

A three day break, but he just cannot get Robert Pattinson out of his head. Things were already weird, but they’ve taken a turn for the weirder. He’s invited Robert Pattinson to the Miss Universe 2012 pageant. Robert Pattinson did not attend.

Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2012

He thinks Robert Pattinson is listening to his demented tweets! Sad!

Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on Kristen Stewart...I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

Nobody wants him to talk about Robert Pattinson. At all. Who does he think is requesting this? There is no clamour for him to discuss Robert Pattinson. What would he have to say? Very little. Undeterred, he continues to talk a lot, without saying anything.

Everybody wants me to talk about Robert Pattinson and not Brian Williams—I guess people just don’t care about Brian! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

Back to Kristen now. Why is he so obsessed with women cheating on men? He seems perfectly fine with the idea that men can cheat on women. “My life was so great in so many ways. The business was so great... a beautiful girlfriend, a beautiful wife, a beautiful everything. Life was just a bowl of cherries,” he said of his affair with Marla Maples in 1994.

After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen--she will cheat on him again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

Here, Trump tweets a link to him wishing Kristen Stewart a happy birthday via Hollywood Life. Five months have passed, perhaps enough time for him to calm down and “forgive” Kristen Stewart. How bigly of him.

“Donald Trump Wishes Kristen Stewart A Happy Birthday” http://t.co/UMN4QpgmHN via @HollywoodLife — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2013