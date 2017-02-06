Watch the teaser for season two of Stranger Things

A new teaser trailer for season two of Stranger Things was undoubtedly the best thing to come out of the Superbowl. The next season of the popular sci-fi takes place in 1984, exactly a year on from season one. We pick up where we left off: Will has been saved from the Upside Down, and we rejoin our faves Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) at school. Also, Eleven is back!

But not everything is hunky dory. New threats are, literally, on the horizon. A silhouette of an eight-tentacled monster lights up the sky as Eleven appears to wrestle with internal demons.