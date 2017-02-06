Watch the teaser for season two of Stranger Things
Eleven is back, and there are deadlier threats to look forward to once it drops Halloween
Trey Taylor
A new teaser trailer for season two of Stranger Things was undoubtedly the best thing to come out of the Superbowl. The next season of the popular sci-fi takes place in 1984, exactly a year on from season one. We pick up where we left off: Will has been saved from the Upside Down, and we rejoin our faves Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) at school. Also, Eleven is back!
But not everything is hunky dory. New threats are, literally, on the horizon. A silhouette of an eight-tentacled monster lights up the sky as Eleven appears to wrestle with internal demons.
WHY CANT ELEVEN BE HAPPY pic.twitter.com/M8cMqY08UY— tora (@80smillie) February 6, 2017
The actors who portray the tween adventurers also reacted on social media as the trailer debuted to the millions of viewers who tuned in to Superbowl LI, and it is almost a better watch than the teaser itself:
the kids' reaction to the teaser is so pure! pic.twitter.com/JTAuxgUvKh— stranger things ♡ (@sthingstuff) February 6, 2017
The trailer promises it will stay true to its 80s aesthetic, as fans have already pointed out references to films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and Poltergeist (1982). The release date is set for Halloween. That gives us approximately 266 days until we get season two of Stranger Things. Feel free to keep a tab permanently open with this Halloween countdown. And revisit our interviews with the cast!
