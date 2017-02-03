This game lets you punch Nazis and avoid the assault charges

Take a break from watching videos of Richard Spencer getting smacked to Carly Rae Jepsen and DMX and get physical with Punch A Nazi, the game that lets you that a swing at Richard Spencer, Milo Yiannopoulos and Adolf Hitler.

The 8-bit game, created by Super Deluxe, sees players step into the ring, using their phones as a glove and motion-sensing device to swing. Once it’s linked to your computer via a code, then you can start punching up.

To play the game, go to the site on your desktop, take the code it gives you, go on the website via your smartphone, enter the code and begin your attack.

And if that’s not enough, this weekend sees a Nazi-punching film festival open in New York. Now go forth, and avoid those assault claims.