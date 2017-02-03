Kellyanne Conway makes up fake massacre, Twitter reacts
Trump’s senior adviser says the travel ban is justified by a terrorist attack in Kentucky that never actually happened
Senior adviser to Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway has made up a massacre, purportedly carried out by two Iraqi refugees, in her defence of the travel ban for predominantly Muslim countries. Problem is, the attack she cites never actually happened – and she’s getting rightfully called out.
In justifying Trump’s executive order that halts travel, immigration and asylum for people from seven Muslim-majority countries, Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager, called upon the ‘Bowling Green Massacre’. Conway was being interviewed on Hardball, a programme on American channel MSNBC.
She first compared Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ to that of former president Obama’s six-month ban on Iraqi refugees. “I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalised and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
However, it’s been flagged that Obama’s order came in 2011, following the arrest of two Iraqi people who tried to send weapons and money to al-Qaida. Rather than an all-out ban, Obama saw in a new, more extensive process for vetting refugees from Iraq, and the reviewing 58,000 visas from immigrants. The men, who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky, weren’t charged for carrying out a massacre, or even planning one. Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan received a life sentence and 40 years respectively for their attempts to send cash and weapons to Iraq. No plan against America was ever cited.
Rand Paul, Kentucky’s state senator, also made a claim on MSNBC that an “attempted bombing” happened in Bowling Green, when it never did.
The Cato Institute released information that confirmed no nationals from the countries facing the travel ban have killed any Americans between 1975 and 2015. The states include Yemen, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Iraq.
Social media has stood up again – who could forget her alternative facts episode, not Courtney Love anyway – and actively ridiculed Conway’s ludicrous claims.
Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. #AltFacts— Rob Lawson (@roblawsonjr) February 3, 2017
Mark Wahlberg screaming at his agent, “I WANT A FAHCKIN' BOWLING GREEN MASSACRE SCRIPT YESTERDAY!"— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 3, 2017
Please RT this photo as a reminder of those we lost in the Bowling Green Massacre. #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/iF4XGpPALf— Fox Base Alpha (@jeffthelad) February 3, 2017
Devastated to learn that Manti Te'o's girlfriend was one of the victims lost in the Bowling Green Massacre.— Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) February 3, 2017
shame on Kellyanne Conway for attempting to politicize the Bowling Green massacre, in which I was killed— PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) February 3, 2017
Thank you Donald for protecting us from another Bowling Green Massacre or a Texas Chainsaw Massacre & all kinds of #AlternativeMassacres!— #NotMyPresident (@France4Hillary) February 3, 2017
RT if you died in the Bowling Green Massacre.— Alex Amadeo 🇨🇱🇵🇷 (@Irelay) February 3, 2017
The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 3, 2017
I was a student at BGSU when the Bowling Green Massacre didn't happen. I'll never be able to not forget what I didn't see that day.🙏— Jim Osborne (@ozzy4873) February 3, 2017
First she gave us Alternative Facts— Tim Hanlon (@TimfromDa70s) February 3, 2017
now she gives us Alternative Attacks@KellyannePolls#BowlingGreen
