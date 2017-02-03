Kellyanne Conway makes up fake massacre, Twitter reacts

Senior adviser to Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway has made up a massacre, purportedly carried out by two Iraqi refugees, in her defence of the travel ban for predominantly Muslim countries. Problem is, the attack she cites never actually happened – and she’s getting rightfully called out.

In justifying Trump’s executive order that halts travel, immigration and asylum for people from seven Muslim-majority countries, Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager, called upon the ‘Bowling Green Massacre’. Conway was being interviewed on Hardball, a programme on American channel MSNBC.

She first compared Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ to that of former president Obama’s six-month ban on Iraqi refugees. “I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalised and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

However, it’s been flagged that Obama’s order came in 2011, following the arrest of two Iraqi people who tried to send weapons and money to al-Qaida. Rather than an all-out ban, Obama saw in a new, more extensive process for vetting refugees from Iraq, and the reviewing 58,000 visas from immigrants. The men, who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky, weren’t charged for carrying out a massacre, or even planning one. Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan received a life sentence and 40 years respectively for their attempts to send cash and weapons to Iraq. No plan against America was ever cited.

Rand Paul, Kentucky’s state senator, also made a claim on MSNBC that an “attempted bombing” happened in Bowling Green, when it never did.

The Cato Institute released information that confirmed no nationals from the countries facing the travel ban have killed any Americans between 1975 and 2015. The states include Yemen, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Iraq.

Social media has stood up again – who could forget her alternative facts episode, not Courtney Love anyway – and actively ridiculed Conway’s ludicrous claims.