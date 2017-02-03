Scarlett Johansson’s unmasked in Ghost in the Shell teaser

The latest trailer for the live-action Ghost in the Shell film has been released, with a further look at the iconic characters and explosive, hyper-saturated scenes.

Some of the footage from the last trailer is included – Scarlett Johansson, who plays the role of human-cyborg on a mission to stop criminals and extremists, is shown in full battle mode, as well as the creepy Geisha robot creatures. New elements of the visual include scenes with Batou (Pilou Asbaek), Major’s partner, and the other elite task force Section 9.

There’s also a peek at Hideo Kuze (Michael Pitt), another human-cyborg who peels back Major’s face to her robotic workings. He tells her: “They didn’t save your life, they stole it.” Major faces a journey of self-discovery in the film, navigating whether her dedication to her cause is based on lies about her entire existence.

In the original manga, Kuze has a sculpted face, unlike other cyborgs, so his mouth doesn’t move. The reboot’s trailer seems to show something similar. It’s expected that the teaser will be played during the Superbowl.

The film, which also stars Adwoa Aboah and Takeshi Kitano, has been met with serious criticism for whitewashing, as Scarlett Johansson’s character was a Japanese creation. Ghost in the Shell is set for release in March 2017.