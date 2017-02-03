Angelina Jolie pens essay on Donald Trump’s ‘muslim ban’

Filmmaker and activist Angelina Jolie has spoken out against Donald Trump’s controversial “Muslim ban” in a powerful new essay.

The piece, published in the New York Times on Thursday, calls out the U.S president for basing his immigration policies on “fear” rather than facts. In it, Jolie talks about her children (who were “all born in foreign lands and all American citizens”), her humanitarian work, and her personal experiences with refugees.

“The global refugee crisis and the threat from terrorism make it entirely justifiable that we consider how best to secure our borders,” the actress reasons. “Every government must balance the needs of its citizens with its international responsibilities. But our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear.”

She continues: “Refugees are men, women, and children caught in the fury of war, or the cross hairs of persecution. Far from being terrorists, they are often the victims of terrorism themselves.”

Jolie – who wrote a similar pro-refugee piece back in 2015 – went on to say that Trump was “playing with fire” over the recent executive order, which would block citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. “If we send a message that it is acceptable to close the door to refugees, or to discriminate among them on the basis of religion, we are playing with fire,” she warned. “We are lighting a fuse that will burn across continents, inviting the very instability we seek to protect ourselves against.”

“Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer,” Jolie concluded. “Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength.”

Read Jolie’s op-ed in full here.