David Hockney has designed a logo for The Sun newspaper

David Hockney, whose career as an artist spans six-decades, has bizarrely drawn a logo for The Sun Newspaper.
The February 3 issue of the British tabloid will have a masthead designed by the prolific artist as a “special one-off edition”. It will also feature an interview with Hockney in the run up to his exhibition of never-before-seen works at the Tate Modern.
“I was delighted to be asked. Once I thought about the idea it didn’t take me long. The sun and The Sun. I love it,” he said in a statement. Hockney used an iPad to create the finished product – A Bigger Exhibition in 2013 showed some of his other works on his iPad, including Yosemite II.
It comes as a bit more than a surprise that an artist like Hockney, who’s pushed societal boundaries in his work, would align himself with a newspaper notorious for homophobia, xenophobia, racism and outward misogyny.
This design will go on display at the exhibition in the Tate on February 9. “David Hockney: The Complete Early Etchings 1961-1964” will run for six days and will focus mostly on his student years at the Royal College of Art, as well as his first professional pieces.
