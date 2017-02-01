Blade Runner sequel director to remake 80s sci-fi film Dune
Denis Villeneuve is confirmed to direct the second screen adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel
French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, whose past projects include Sicario and the Oscar-nominated Arrival, will direct a new Dune reboot.
It will be the second time the novel, written by Frank Herbert, will be adapted for the screen – the first being the 1984 version directed by David Lynch. Now regarded as a cult classic, Lynch’s original version was very poorly received by film-goers and critically panned.
The news was confirmed by Brian Herbert, Frank’s son, who tweeted: “It’s official – Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the new Dune series project.”
It's official -- Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the exciting new DUNE series film project.— Brian Herbert (@DuneAuthor) February 1, 2017
Deepwater Horizon director Peter Berg and Ridley Scott were also reportedly considered for the project.
Villeneuve has already gained a reputation for making stellar sci-fi, receiving an Oscar nomination for Arrival, and finishing work on the upcoming Blade Runner 2049. While there is no news on who is set to star in the new film, reports suggest that a Dune franchise could be in the pipeline.
Watch the trailer for the original, David Lynch-directed Dune below:
