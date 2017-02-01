Blade Runner sequel director to remake 80s sci-fi film Dune

French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, whose past projects include Sicario and the Oscar-nominated Arrival, will direct a new Dune reboot.

It will be the second time the novel, written by Frank Herbert, will be adapted for the screen – the first being the 1984 version directed by David Lynch. Now regarded as a cult classic, Lynch’s original version was very poorly received by film-goers and critically panned.

The news was confirmed by Brian Herbert, Frank’s son, who tweeted: “It’s official – Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the new Dune series project.”