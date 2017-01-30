Stranger Things’ star delivers stirring anti-Trump speech

Messages of empathy and acceptance dominated yesterday’s SAG awards, with actors defiant in their condemnation of President Trump.

In one example, the cast of hit Netflix sci-fi Stranger Things received the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, took to the stage to denounce the Trump administration in light of his executive order to ban refugees from seven Muslim nations entering the United States. “We will repel bullies,” he said to rapturous applause. “We will shelter freaks and outcasts - those who have no home.”

He continued: “When we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalised.”

The actor could barely contain his emotions – his hand was visibly shaking as he held his speech notes – and neither could co-star Winona Ryder. “Winona Ryder's face during that speech was better than most of la la land,” wrote one Twitter user. “Never seen anyone experience as many emotions within a minute as #WinonaRyder did during @DavidKHarbour's #SAGAwards speech.”