People are deleting Uber to challenge Trump’s Muslim ban

Uber has come under fire for reportedly bad treatment of employees and its discriminating practice against users. Now, the taxi company faces mass boycott for ‘strikebreaking’.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven ‘Muslim’ countries entering the U.S on Friday, people have been protesting at major cities and airports across the country. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance came out in support of the protests, announcing that taxis would not be attending JFK airport for one hour.

“Drivers stand in solidarity with refugees coming to America in search of peace and safety and with those who are simply trying to return to their homes here in America after traveling abroad,” The NYTWA wrote on Facebook. “We stand in solidarity with all of our peace-loving neighbours against this inhumane, cruel, and unconstitutional act of pure bigotry.”

Thousands had gathered at JFK, LAX and more to support those affected by the travel ban.

In contrast, Uber tweeted that it was curbing surge pricing around JFK, in what looks like an attempt to profit off of the strike. The backlash has seen many posting screenshots of the app being deleted from their phones, as well as statements about the taxi provider “scabbing” and its “exploitative anti-labour policies and Trump collaboration”, “profiting off xenophobia”.