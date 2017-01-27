Shia LaBeouf is now being targeted by 4chan racists
White supremacists are attempting to infiltrate LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner’s HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US using secret message boards
Dominique Sisley
Last week, LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner launched HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US – a four-year-long, anti-Trump art installation based outside New York’s Museum of the Moving Image. Set up on the day of the Republican’s inauguration, the project encourages members of the public to chant the mantra “he will not divide us” for as long as they want, while being broadcast across the world.
It sounds like it should be positive and unifying – and mostly, it has been – but it’s also sparked its fair share of controversy. Throughout the week, Trump-supporting trolls and white supremacists have been turning up to disrupt the installation, with footage of LaBeouf confronting a man in Nazi uniform currently making waves across the internet. The actor and artist is also facing misdemeanor assault charges after getting into an altercation with a Hitler supporter on Thursday morning.
While these incidents might initially seem like opportunistic one-offs, there’s actually much more to the story. New reports suggest that they may be organised, with neo-Nazis using secret chatrooms and online forums to plan their disruptions.
The possibility was first noticed by Buzzfeed, who conducted an investigation into how 4chan’s “Politically Incorrect” ( “/pol/” ) message board were covering HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US. They noted that, while many threads mocked the installation, some were actually threatening LaBeouf directly – nicknaming him “Shoah LaCuck” in reference to his Jewish heritage.
The threats are being made on a number of different platforms, with Reddit and 4chan moderators doing their best to clamp down on any organised hate crimes. Despite that, the installation seems to be attracting a number of trolls with clear links to the neo-Nazi forums and chatrooms. Over the last seven days, viewers have seen people wear “Make America Great Again” hats, hold Pepe signs, and whisper the word “Shadilay” – a known alt-right meme – into the camera. One unidentified attendee also painted the Pepe-related “KEK” on the wall next to the installation.
In more threatening examples of the disruption, two people wearing masks and hats were spotted on camera slicing up a stuffed animal in the middle of the night.
This frenzied obsession with the installation has even spawned its own neo-Nazi Wiki page. The site, which refers to LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner as a “strange cult”, aims to collect all the “characters” and “happenings” of the entire stream. It lists 38 people – referred to as “our guys” – who have disrupted the stream since it was launched. It also logs the appearances of other attendees, including black people, “SJWs” (social justice warriors), and “whores”.
LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner have yet to comment on the disruptions.
“(We’re) trying to keep the conversation going, trying to keep the fire stoked,” LaBeouf explained earlier this week. “We’re trying to stay connected. We’re anti-division out here; everyone is connected. I hope everyone comes out: pro this, pro that, anti this, anti that. I hope everyone comes out here. Just be nice – let’s just be nice to each other. You can be about whatever you’re about. Easy.”
