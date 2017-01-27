Shia LaBeouf is now being targeted by 4chan racists

Last week, LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner launched HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US – a four-year-long, anti-Trump art installation based outside New York’s Museum of the Moving Image. Set up on the day of the Republican’s inauguration, the project encourages members of the public to chant the mantra “he will not divide us” for as long as they want, while being broadcast across the world.

It sounds like it should be positive and unifying – and mostly, it has been – but it’s also sparked its fair share of controversy. Throughout the week, Trump-supporting trolls and white supremacists have been turning up to disrupt the installation, with footage of LaBeouf confronting a man in Nazi uniform currently making waves across the internet. The actor and artist is also facing misdemeanor assault charges after getting into an altercation with a Hitler supporter on Thursday morning.

While these incidents might initially seem like opportunistic one-offs, there’s actually much more to the story. New reports suggest that they may be organised, with neo-Nazis using secret chatrooms and online forums to plan their disruptions.

The possibility was first noticed by Buzzfeed, who conducted an investigation into how 4chan’s “Politically Incorrect” ( “/pol/” ) message board were covering HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US. They noted that, while many threads mocked the installation, some were actually threatening LaBeouf directly – nicknaming him “Shoah LaCuck” in reference to his Jewish heritage.