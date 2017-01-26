Donald Trump calls Chelsea Manning an ‘ungrateful TRAITOR’

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter today to call Chelsea Manning an “ungrateful traitor” who should “never have been released from prison”.

The Republican was reacting to Barack Obama’s decision to commute the whistleblower’s sentence, a move which was announced by the former president last week. Manning had previously been sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for leaking more than 700,000 documents to WikiLeaks, and is due to be released in May.

“Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader,” Trump wrote this morning. “Terrible!”

The former reality TV star was reacting to a column written by Manning in the Guardian today, which saw her criticise Obama’s presidency.

“The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama’s legacy: do not start off with a compromise,” she wrote. “They won’t meet you in the middle. Instead, what we need is an unapologetic progressive leader.”

