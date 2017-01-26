Greenpeace activists hang ‘RESIST’ banner over White House

Greenpeace activists in Washington D.C have used a 270-foot crane to hang a banner with the word ‘Resist’ over the White House.

In a direct message of defiance to the new Trump administration, at least seven protesters climbed the crane to unfurl the 70-foot by 35-foot sign. The group, who had helmets and safety harnesses, began climbing around 4am on Wednesday (25 January) morning. They descended after around 18 hours, according to the Washington Post, where police arrested the protestors and charged them with second-degree burglary, unlawful entry and destruction of property.

Greenpeace is said to have chosen the exact location because it could be seen across the city, and hangs from an angle that it looks like it is directly over the presidential residence. They chose to challenge Trump’s work on the Dakota Access Pipeline and Keystone XL, as well as his mounting anti-environmental agenda. A ban has also been set in place to stop workers at the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S Department of Agriculture talking about research to the public and media.

“This is call for you to resist attacks on environmental, social, racial (and) economic justice,” the group tweeted. “Will you resist Trump’s dangerous agenda of climate denial, racism, misogyny, homophobia, and bigotry?”

“This is giant hand-painted love letter to America. It is up to all of us to protect each other, fight for each other, (and) resist.”

“People in this country are ready to resist and rise up in ways they have never done before,” said activist and Greenpeace Inc. Board Chair Karen Topakian in a statement. “While Trump’s disdain and disrespect for our democratic institutions scare me, I am so inspired by the multigenerational movement of progress that is growing in every state. Greenpeace has used nonviolence to resist tyrannical bullies since 1971, and we’re not going to stop now.”

Pearl Robinson, one of the activists who climbed the crane and unfurled the banner, said: “The sun has risen this morning on a new America, but it isn’t Donald Trump’s. I fear not only the policies of the incoming administration, but also the people emboldened by this election to commit acts of violence and hate. Now is the time to resist.

“We won’t stand rollbacks on all the progress the people have made on women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, the heightened awareness of state-sanctioned violence on black and brown folks, and the progress we have made on access to clean and renewable energy, an issue I have personally worked on my entire adult life.”