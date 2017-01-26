Want to make films with no creative limitations?

Directors – get ready. On January 30, applications open for the third year of STOP PLAY RECORD – a collaboration between the ICA and Dazed that supports selected filmmakers between the ages of 16 and 24 to get their films made. Chosen filmmakers will then get their films submitted to Channel 4 for the chance to have them broadcast nationally as part of their late night, three-minute short series, Random Acts.

Don’t be shy if you’re if you’re new to it – there are no creative limitations and no previous experience is needed. You simply submit an idea. For more information see here.

Previous films featured on Random Acts have encompassed a wide range of themes and styles, choreographic collaborations, experimental fashion and much more.

Many filmmakers Dazed worked with last year are set to have their films screened at the ICA’s festival which takes place in March – with more details to follow. Others are pushing themselves forward with web series, short film festivals and feature films. Cecile Emeke’s hilarious online series Ackee and Saltfish has been developed to create a film, which is now available to buy. Sophie Litman is a director at Bark films and had a film featured in the London Short Film Festival 2015.

Watch out for the artists and filmmakers emerging through our partnership with the ICA. Next year it could be you working with us.

An application event tonight can tell you more.