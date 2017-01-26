Why we still need to talk about mental health on film

Since its release last week, Split has been heralded as an exciting return to form for writer-director M. Night Shyamalan. A few years ago, that sentence would have sounded bizarre. Since bursting onto the scene with The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan has become almost synonymous with unfulfilled promise. While the supernatural thriller that made him a household name was intelligent, original and scary, the films that followed were muddled and dull, with each release managing to taint his pedigree even more so than the last. He was the only person that could have followed The Last Airbender with the somehow, inconceivably much worse After Earth. But that was M. Night Shyamalan; Hollywood boy wonder no longer.

2015 saw the filmmaker treading close to a redemptive arc with The Visit, a semi-entertaining – if largely inconsistent ­– found-footage horror flick. Split, however, seems to be the full homecoming. The film – which stars Scottish actor James McAvoy – has been generating a host of enthusiastically positive reviews, being championed across the board as an actual, real-life, good piece of cinema. There are, however, a lot that won’t be heading out to see M. Night Shyamalan’s unlikely comeback.

Since its release, Split has been the subject of an online petition that has amassed almost 22,000 signatures due to its “backwards representations” of mental illness. Mental health groups and online platforms have joined in with calls for a boycott of Shyamalan’s film, while many pieces have confronted its depiction of psychological disorders since the very first screenings.

None of this is unwarranted. The film sees McAvoy playing Kevin, a young man with severe dissociative identity disorder stemming from childhood abuse. Kevin’s body plays host to 24 different “split” personalities, not all of whom are nice. You’ve got ‘Dennis’, a violent, twitchy character who sets the narrative in motion by kidnapping three teenage girls during the film’s opening, and ‘Patricia’, an icy, sinister woman that aids the former with his malevolent plot. As well as the two aforementioned identities, there’s Kevin’s foreboding, 24th personality, ‘The Beast’ – we’ll get to him later, though. He gets his own paragraph. The point of contention is that, with Split, mental health is reduced to a horror movie trope, drawing an overt, in-yer-face link between mental illness and violence.

Shyamalan’s film isn’t the first film to make such an assumption; cinema has long been fascinated with the idea that mental disorders are a bottomless pit for violent potential. Think Rear Window, Betty Blue, High Tension, Fight Club and, Alfred Hitchcock’s original big bad, Psycho. Mental illness is a sure-fire way to guarantee some gory goings-on, and dissociative identity disorder is one of Hollywood’s favourites. Split is simply continuing with a thread that Hitchcock’s 1960 film helped popularise, contributing to a larger, problematic myth that individuals with such a disorder are the go-to guys for deception, torture and killing.