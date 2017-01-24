MPs to have final say over Brexit, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that MPs must vote their approval of Brexit before the government can start the process of leaving the EU. The full judgement, which can be read here, was reached by an eight-to-three majority.

The ruling means that parliament must come to an agreement before Article 50 – which begins the formal process of Britain withdrawing from Europe – is triggered at the end of March this year.

Back in November, the High Court decided to grant MPs the ability to discuss Brexit negotiations before the Tory government could start after a case was pushed by the group People’s Challenge.

In a statement, Gina Miller – one of the group’s leading members – said today that the negotiations “will frame our place in the world” and that no government should “expect to be unanswerable or unchallenged”. She also said she was “shocked at the levels of personal abuse” she received over the last few months for her vocal criticism of the government.

The Supreme Court’s decision could affect whether or not Britain leaves the EU. Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, has already said his party “will not vote for Article 50” unless “a vote of the people on the final deal” happens.





