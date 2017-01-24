Trump signs anti-abortion order surrounded by a load of men

We’re five days into Donald Trump’s presidency, everyone. Congratulations to you all for making it this far. I don’t know about you, but I’ve been feeling ill and anxious for weeks. I’ve also developed crippling insomnia, which marks an exciting new chapter in my personal life. But hey, whatever – this isn’t about me. Maybe things will be fine. What could really change now that a bunch of emotionally stunted conservatives are in charge of the most powerful country in the world?

Unfortunately – if these first few days are anything to go by – a lot. After making a sharp reversal on Obama’s Affordable Care Act (a service that has helped around 20 million U.S citizens get healthcare), Trump’s team have now decided to take on women’s rights. In an effort to ruin the lives of women across the world, the president signed a brutal anti-abortion order on Monday.

The policy, known as the ‘Mexico City policy or the ‘global gag rule’, was introduced by Ronald Reagan in 1984. It aims to ban all U.S funding to international organisations that offer or advise on family planning and reproductive care. While it doesn’t directly fund abortions, it covers vital guidance and education on the procedure.

“President Donald J. Trump signed a series of Presidential Memoranda to fulfil his promise to make America Great Again on trade and other issues,” read a White House statement shared yesterday. “Under this initiative, the United States will end the use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund abortions overseas, along with coercive abortion and sterilisation practices.”

To make it worse, all the people present for the signing were white, male Republicans – because who better to make choices that directly affect women’s lives and bodies than a bunch of hyper-privileged men?