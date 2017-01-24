Shia LaBeouf confronts white supremacist on live stream

Three days into Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner’s four-year-long ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ live art installation, LaBeouf confronted a white supremacist on-camera.

The 24-hour live stream began on the day of Trump’s inauguration, and will run for the next four years, or until his presidency ceases, outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. It’s billed “as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community”, where people can chant the show’s main statement. Activists, including Jaden Smith, have made use of the stream.

On Sunday, a man wearing an SS M43 Cap – Nazi uniform – said “1488” on the stream. ‘1488’ combines the white supremacist code for their 14-letter creed with a reference to ‘heil Hitler’ (‘h’ being the eighth letter of the alphabet). He also said to the camera ‘we must secure the existence of the white race’.

LaBeouf chose to confront the Nazi by shouting him down with the chant ‘he will not divide us’, following him as the man attempted to speak on the stream again.

Most recently, the art group created the project #ANDINTHEEND, which saw members of the public give statements beamed onto the Sydney Opera House, pre-fixed with the phrase 'and in the end'. They have worked previously on art installations and performances such as #ELEVATE, #TAKEMEANYWHERE, #ALLMYMOVIES and #TOUCHMYSOUL.

Watch a clip of the incident below.