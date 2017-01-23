Kristen Stewart is directing a film about gun control

Kristen Stewart has been promoting her first directed film, Come Swim, this last week at Sundance film festival. She’s now revealed that her next creative venture is another short film, this time about gun control.

“My next thing is going to kick ass. It's about gun control,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. The project will again be in collaboration with the Shatterbox Anthology.

Stewart discussed her work on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. “You don't have to be a politically involved person to be uber-aware of the fact that very basic humanitarian ideas are being so incredibly trampled on,” she said.

A paper on the use of artificial intelligence used in the creation of scenes in Come Swim, co-authored by Stewart, was recently released.

“My movie is about some guy who goes through heartbreak and is super sad about it, and that was my friend thing I was thinking about for three years. And it feels really first-world white-people problems, and I came here a little bit nervous about it, considering the timing, because people are going to be like, ‘That doesn't matter,’” she said of Come Swim. “But I feel like things are going to shift in this really beautiful way.”